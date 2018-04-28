Hearing case of a runaway couple, Punjab and Haryana High Court has some Aadhaar questions

Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File) Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday asked the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to explain how Date of Birth (DoB) and addresses of applicants are accepted for Aadhaar cards without proper verification. The HC was hearing a case of a Punjab runaway couple, in which the husband has been found to be 15 years elder to his 19-year-old wife. However, as per her Aadhaar card, she is 22-year-old. The couple had come to the court seeking protection against threats from their parents and relatives for marrying against their wishes.

Justice Amol Rattan Singh, in an order released Friday, said Aadhaar cards were very often used as the date of birth and address proof. “The deputy director, Unique Identification Authority of India, is also directed to answer the query of the court with regard to why the date of birth and even the address of any individual is given on the Aadhaar card. when absolutely no verification is actually got done by the authority…,” the order read.

The court further ordered, “If, in fact, there is any verification of the address of an applicant for an Aadhaar Card before such address is printed…, such verification process shall be shown on an affidavit by the deputy director” and asked for a response by May 23.

In response to an earlier order asking the UIDAI to explain how wrong information was printed on the Aadhar cards, the UIDAI informed the court that, “if a resident doesn’t have any valid supporting DoB document, he/she has the option to ‘Declare’ his/her Date of Birth in the Aadhaar Enrolment/ Correction Form. When (the) resident declares the DoB without any documentary evidence, then (the) DoB is “Declared”. At the time of enrolment, after capturing the information…, the resident is given the opportunity to verify his/her information for accuracy.”

In the case of the runaway couple, the UIDAI told the court that the girl had not submitted any documentary proof for her DoB and thus is a case of “declared Date of Birth”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App