Health officer caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Chhattisgarh

One of them had retired from service last year and his arrears related to time-scale (increment) were pending. The other person, posted as pharmacist in Dantewada, was waiting for disbursement of amended grad-pay arrears.

By: PTI | Raipur | Published:July 19, 2017 7:28 pm
Chhattisgarh, Chhattisgarh health officer arrest, bribe arrest, Chhattisgarh bribe arrest, indian express news, india news Both approached Singh for clearance of their pending dues and he demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 to release their payments, he said. (Representational image)
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a health officer of the Chhattisgarh government for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 in Dantewada district. Dantewada District Ayurved Officer (DAO) Dr Prakash Singh had demanded the bribe amount from two persons of the health department, one of them retired, for clearing their pending arrears, an ACB official here said.

One of them had retired from service last year and his arrears related to time-scale (increment) were pending. The other person, posted as pharmacist in Dantewada, was waiting for disbursement of amended grad-pay arrears. Both approached Singh for clearance of their pending dues and he demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 to release their payments, he said.

Meanwhile, the duo lodged a complaint with the ACB which laid a trap at the office of DAO, Dantewada, and caught the officer accepting Rs 5,000 from one of them and Rs 2,000 from the other person, he said. Singh was arrested and booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, he said, adding further probe was one.

