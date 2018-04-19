Health ministry to name hospitals which do not perform under Kayakalp initiative

Union Health Minister J P Nadda Union Health Minister J P Nadda

Acting tough, the Health Ministry has decided to name from next year onwards those health facilities which are not up to the mark on various parameters, including sanitation, waste management and infection control under its ‘Kayakalp’ initiative. Also, to fix accountability at various levels, the ministry will declare names of hospitals to which patients have not given positive feedback through its Mera Aspataal (My Hospital) app.

The Mera Aspataal initiative, which aims at empowering patients by seeking their views on the quality of experience in a public healthcare facility, was launched in August 2016. Patient satisfaction is the ultimate test for assessing the quality of services, provided by a healthcare facility under this initiative.

“From next year, we will not only name and award hospitals which perform very well under the Kayakalp initiative but will also name those health facilities which will not perform up to the mark on various parameters, including sanitation, waste management and infection control,” Union Health Minister J P Nadda said today while giving away awards under the initiative.

Nadda said that ‘Kayakalp’ programme was launched by the health ministry following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the people of India to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of “Swachh Bharat” (Clean India).

Meanwhile, in a bid to replicate the AIIMS model, the ministry will come up with an exchange programme as part of which doctors from AIIMS in the national capital and PGI Chandigarh will go to other AIIMS’ and central government hospitals to share their expertise and help them improve their performance standards.

Similarly, doctors from those hospitals will also come to the premier institute and undergo training here.

“Kayakalp”, an initiative for awarding public health facilities, aims to incentivise such facilities that show exemplary performance in adhering to standard protocols of cleanliness and infection control as well as inculcate a culture of ongoing assessment and peer review of performance related to hygiene, cleanliness and sanitation.

It was launched in May, 2015.

