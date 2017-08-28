Health Ministry sanctions Rs 23-cr projects to AMU

Aligarh Muslim University campus Aligarh Muslim University campus

The Health Ministry has sanctioned several projects to AMU, including one to set up a paediatric cardiology department at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, its vice-chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor said today.

He said the ministry sanctioned the projects, involving a total cost of Rs 23-crore, under the National Health Mission. The varsity has also mooted a proposal to set up a pharmacy institute and a nursing college, he said.

The vice-chancellor said the number of foreign students at AMU had crossed the 500 mark this year.

In view of this, the varsity has requested the Centre to provide funds for setting up a 1500-seat hostel exclusively for foreign students and researchers.

