Health Minister J P Nadda bats for national trauma care policy

Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday pitched for a national trauma care policy for road accident victims and stressed on the need for political commitment to achieve a rapid decline in road injuries. Addressing the ‘Transport Ministers’ Forum on Road Safety’ organised by the International Road Federation (IRF) here, he said the possibility of use of novel methods for quick relief in remote areas such as air ambulances and well equipped mobile clinics should be explored.

The health minister added that it was important to create enhanced capacity and infuse knowledge of road safety-related actions among bystanders, road side facilities such as dhabas and among commercial truck drivers who were most often the first on accident sites and were the first responders.

“All sectors, including the health sector, need to be fully engaged in responsibility, activity and advocacy for preventing accidents,” he said.

Nadda said capacity building for developing trauma care facilities in government hospitals on national highways was approved for development of 85 new facilities.

He said during the 12th five year plan, 85 medical colleges and district hospitals were approved. Out of the 116 trauma care facilities funded during the 11th FYP, 100 were reported to be functional by the states.

