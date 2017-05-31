Health dept to step up efforts to monitor for Zika infection

Zika virus is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes. (Representational Image) Zika virus is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes. (Representational Image)

After three recent confirmed cases of zika virus in Gujarat, the state health department is planning to start check-ups at Lucknow airport. “We will start proper check-ups at the Lucknow airport, and all domestic or international flights arriving here. A medical team comprising doctors, nurses, pharmacists and ward boys will be present round-the-clock at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow. The team will monitor all passengers coming to Lucknow,” said Lucknow Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Rawat.

Rawat also said the government will issue an advisory related to the disease within a week. Passengers will be given a form to fill-up, asking about any possible symptoms they might be having, Rawat said, adding the filled-in forms will be checked to identify any possible carriers of the virus.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) website, Zika virus is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes. Possible symptoms include mild fever, skin rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache. These symptoms normally last for 2-7 days. The best way to stop the disease from spreading is to curb breeding of mosquitoes.

