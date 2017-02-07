Soon, health department to start 24/7 dialysis services at GMSH-16

In last year’s union budget for 2016-17, the National Health Mission’s Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme was rolled out. (representational Image) In last year’s union budget for 2016-17, the National Health Mission’s Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme was rolled out. (representational Image)

The Chandigarh health department is likely to start round-the-clock dialysis services at Government Multispeciality Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16. The health department officials said that they have sought approval to recruit staff to start the facility as soon as possible.

Currently, dialysis services are only available till late afternoon at the city’s general hospital. “To run dialysis round-the-clock, we need more man power. So we have sought approval to hire four medical officers, four staff nurses and technicians,” said Dr Rakesh Kashyap, Director, Health Services (DHS) to Chandigarh Newsline on Monday.

According to the health department , they had sent the proposal in Programme Implementation Plan (PIP) last year to the National health mission in New Delhi but it was not accepted.

‘No funds for Chandigarh’

In last year’s union budget for 2016-17, the National Health Mission’s Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme was rolled out. Under the programme, free dialysis services to the poor was said to be provided at the district hospital.

Last week, health ministry revealed the details in the Parliament about all the states and UT from whom the proposals were received and funds were approved under the programme.

While no funds were approved for Chandigarh, Rs 100-crore was approved for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 400 crore for Haryana and Rs 100 crore for Punjab. The fund was approved for these states till December 2016.

Dr Kashyap said that after last year’s proposal was not approved, the department sent it again this year.

Meanwhile, city-based doctors said that Chandigarh administration should ask for more machines under the programme.

“New patients visit Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) everyday for dialysis sevices,” said a PGI doctor.

“If the central government provides funds for dialysis facilities, Chandigarh administration should plan to open more centres in the city,” he added.