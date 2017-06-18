Health department seeks to curb infant deaths

Representational purpose Representational purpose

THE CHANDIGARH health department has prepared a vision document to bring down the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to single digit in the city. Among the steps to be initiated include setting up a team of doctors to regularly check health facilities as well as pay special attention to those areas, which report maximum infant deaths.

Early this year, the 2015 sample registration system (SRS) bulletin revealed that IMR in the city had come down to 21 deaths per 1,000 live births from 23. Health department officials said they have stepped up effort to reduce the IMR further in the city.”

“We have prepared a vision document to achieve our aim…a committee of doctors would be formed which will have senior doctors and they would regularly inspect the city’s health facilities to check the hygiene of labor room and facilities for newborn”s,” said Dr Anu Chopra Dosanjh, who looks after the child healthcare programme of the UT health department.

According to UT health officials, the vision department has been sent to the Union health ministry for final approval.

Dr Chopra Dosanjh said other steps being taken include upgrading of the Newborn Care Unit (NBCU) and Sick Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU). “The department has also planned to sensitise the ANM and also train he nganwadi workers as well so that the IMR is further reduced in the city.”

