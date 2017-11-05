Gujarat Health commissioner pitches for ‘designer babies’ who will win Nobel

Dr Jayanti Ravi. Dr Jayanti Ravi.

Pitching for scientific work on the “gyanendriya (organs of senses) and karmendriya (organs of actions) of as many children as possible”, Gujarat health commissioner Dr Jayanti Ravi on Saturday said that “we can have designer babies who will grow up to be Nobel laureates, creative thinkers and can truly change the world”.

A designer baby is a human embryo that has been genetically modified, usually following guidelines set by parents or scientists, to produce desirable traits.

“There are lots of young people here. You will soon become mothers or fathers or already are parents. I have over the years realised that it is very important to nourish the baby within you before it is born… with a lot of nourishment which is not just food for the belly, but a lot of stimuli for the brain,” Ravi said, addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Jain scholar Shrimad Rajchandra. She was a guest at the ground-breaking ceremony of Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital here.

She said: “Professor Arun Singh, from the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya programme, is here. He would agree when I say that we should work on the gyanendriya and karmaendriya of as many children as possible. It could be in the form of music, texture, touch or smell. It will make our babies develop fabulous neural networks. We can have designer babies who will grow up to be Nobel laureates, creative thinkers and can truly change the world.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App