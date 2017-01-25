Head post offices to also serve as passport kendra

Regional Passport Office, Pune Regional Passport Office, Pune

In a bid to expand passport services and to ensure wider coverage, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts (DOP) have agreed to utilise the Head Post Offices (HPO) across the country as Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) for delivering passport-related services.

“The pilot projects for this joint venture between the MEA and DOP would be inaugurated on January 25 at the Mysuru Head Post office in Karnataka and at Dahod in Gujarat,” a statement from the MEA said on Tuesday.

However, due to the model code of conduct being in place the announcement of the post offices was deferred till after the elections in five states. ENS