Head master in-charge, teacher suspended on students complaint at Baripada, Odisha

The head master in-charge and a teacher of a residential girls’ school were suspended in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Sunday for allegedly ill treating students and torturing them mentally. Mayurbhanj district collector S K Meean said the head master in-charge and the art teacher of SC and ST Girls’ High School at Patapur were suspended following allegations by the the students and a departmental inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the facts. The two dismissed the allegation as false and baseless.

The action came after over 80 students marched more than 10 km from their school to meet the collector to apprise him of their grievance. The students were sent back by bus and the collector visited the school and spoke to them to know their problems, said officials.

