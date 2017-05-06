Madhya Pradesh: Head constable commits suicide, blames senior for act

A police head constable attached to Station Road Police Station on Saturday allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison. The deceased has been identified as Satish Sharma (46), said police. Sharma blamed inspector Ashish Rajput and head constable Aqueel Siddique for taking the drastic step in a suicide note that was recovered from him, said police.

“Sharma was found lying dead on a road side at Noorabad police station area,” district superintendent of police Vineet Khanna told PTI. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

