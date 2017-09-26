He was planning to go at his own time, party forced his hand

Mukul Roy (L) with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (R) in 2012 Mukul Roy (L) with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (R) in 2012

Trinamool Congress MP Mukul Roy’s initial plan had been to leave the party on October 8, a date he had disclosed to those close to him. But his hand was forced Monday, when he learnt he was about to be suspended from the party he had founded.

While the immediate trigger for his suspension would have been his criticism of Trinamool general secretary Partha Chatterjee, the answer to what lies ahead, at least immediately, can possibly be found in the fact that members of the Nationalist Trinamool Congress — a party floated by Mukul loyalists in Bengal ahead of the 2016 elections to disrupt the Trinamool vote bank — have approached the Election Commission in a bid to revive the party, sources said.

On Sunday evening, Roy criticised Partha Chatterjee at the inauguration of suspended MP Kunal Ghosh’s Durga Puja at his north Kolkata residence. “This had an immediate reaction in the Trinamool Congress and it was decided that he would be immediately suspended Monday,” a source said.

Until then, Roy had wanted to stay on until October partly because he was keen to complete spending the MPLAD funds available to him on pending work, a source said. “But when he learnt he was to be suspended, he decided to preempt the move and announced he was quitting,” a source said.

Before that, sources said, Roy was already in touch with top BJP leaders including Union ministers and senior Rajya Sabha MPs. After weeks of negotiation, the sources claimed, BJP leaders had told him last week that “if he wanted to join the BJP, he could”, but the BJP leaders also wanted him to try and bring in members of the Nationalist Trinamool Congress. The party had been formed by Trinamool Congress dissidents in 2015 with the objective of creating confusion among voters and cutting into the Trinamool Congress vote bank in the 2016 assembly elections.

“It is not yet certain whether Roy plans to join the BJP with members of the Nationalist Trinamool Congress, or to operate from outside. But in a meeting with the dissidents, he told them that the only way to fight a party with a government was to join forces with another party with a government, in this case the BJP,” added a source close to Roy.

The negotiations, source said, had initially focused on Roy’s claim that “he would bring with him 8-10 MPs and about 25 MLAs”. But this didn’t work out to plan, sources in Roy’s camp said. Roy had hoped that MPs such as K D Singh and Dinesh Trivedi would join him, a source close to him said. “But they made it very clear that they didn’t need to join the BJP through Roy. And others, who may have cross-voted during the presidential election, made it clear that they weren’t willing to publicly go on the offensive against Mamata,” added the source.

All this coincided with a gradual decrease in Roy’s relevance within the Trinamool Congress. On August 29, Derek O’Brien replaced Roy as the head of the transport and tourism panel. On September 4, Roy was removed from the parliamentary consultative committee of the home ministry, and replaced with MP Manish Gupta.

“The day Trinamool MPs took oath in Rajya Sabha (August 29), Roy was present in Parliament. But he didn’t come to the party office and was instead seen with a Union minister,” said a Trinamool Congress leader, stressing that all of his was conveyed to Mamata.

The estrangement between Roy and Mamata had reached a peak in July when the West Bengal CM learnt that a discussion by the Rajya Sabha ethics committee on the Narada sting — Mukul Roy is purportedly seen in the videos of alleged bribery — “had been put on the backburner”.

These reports didn’t go down well with the Trinamool Congress chief, who had “repeatedly directed party leaders from looking to deal with the BJP regarding cases of corruption against them”. When the Rajya Sabha ethics committee put Roy’s case on the backburner, sources close to Mamata said, she was “convinced that her orders had not been followed.”

After the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal in the Rose Valley chit fund case, Mamata had asked the two and other party leaders accused in different corruption cases to fight the “political witch-hunt of Trinamool Congress leaders politically”.

Milestones

1990s: Youth Congress, with Mamata Banerjee

1997: Trinamool Congress, first signatory to new party

2006: Rajya Sabha

2008: Trinamool all-India general secretary

2009: Union MoS (Shipping)

2011: MoS (Railways), removed the same year

2012: Back as railways minister

2015: Questioning in Narada scam; removal as party general secretary

2016: Rehabilitation as Trinamool Congress vice-president

2017: Removal from parliamentary panels; abolition of his post of

party vice-president

