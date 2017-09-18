‘He was not a vindictive senior officer, unlike many others in IAF at that time’

Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh

Air Marshal Randhir Singh (retd), Vir Chakra, is the seniormost IAF officer of the vintage of late Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. Commissioned in 1942 in the Royal Indian Air Force, the 95-year-old veteran recalls Arjan Singh, as told to Indian Express.

I was really hoping he would cross a century. He was a fantastic man. I first met him in 1943 when both of us were posted in Kohat (now in Pakistan) in the North West Frontier Province. He was then a Flight Lieutenant in No.1 Squadron while I was a Pilot Officer in No. 3 Squadron. I used to call him by his first name in Kohat as there was no ‘sirring’ after working hours. I was about to move to Burma to take part in operations against the Japanese and he too would follow suit soon and earn a Distinguished Flying Cross. I remember pilots of No. 6 Squadron, who had de-inducted from Burma, telling us about the tactics of Japanese Zero fighters and all us pilots in the station discussing these over beer.

Many years later, I met Arjan in New Delhi, when he was posted in Air Headquarters. He had become a teetoteller, drinking only ‘nimbu pani’. He had been climbing up in his career and people of his seniority remained in acting rank for two promotions because there was a gap on top due to Independence in 1947. Normally in Air Force, it takes four years to get substantive rank. But he was made the acting Air Commodore, acting Air Vice Marshal.

I remember him as a wonderful man. He was not a vindictive senior officer unlike many others in the IAF at the time. He went by merit and treated everybody alike. He was a good swimmer from his Lahore days. I remember that in Kohat we used to have swimming races in the pool in officers’ mess. But he would not take part because everybody knew he was too good, so he would give others a chance.

All of us serving with him at the time had very high regards and esteem for him. When I was commanding my Squadron in the rank of Squadron leader, he was AOC-inC Western Air Command. One day, I was suddenly called to Palam saying that it was an official sortie and I flew in. An officer with a staff car came to receive me and said Arjan wanted to see me. I said I was in my dirty flying overalls but he said does not matter. When I got to his office, Arjan took out Wing Commander’s badges of rank and put them on my shoulders saying I had been promoted. I was taken by surprise. I said thank you, saluted smartly and came out of his office.

Both of us were part of the first flypast over Red Fort on August 15, 1947. I was Flight Commander of No. 3 Squadron and he was posted in Air Headquarters as Wing Commander. We rehearsed the flight and on the final day he suddenly turned up wearing badges of rank of Group Captain. It was interesting. I feel so sorry to hear about his demise. I thought he would turn 100.

