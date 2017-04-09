He was looking at retiring in couple of years, says brother of dead Lance Naik Bihari Marandi

THE FAMILY of Lance Naik Bihari Marandi, the second of the three victims of Wednesday’s avalanche at Batalik Sector, got the news of his death on Thursday night. At their home in Ramnathpur village – in Hiranpur Block of Jharkhand’s Pakur district, nearly 300 km from Ranchi – on Saturday, the family waited stoically for the body.

Marandi’s elder brother, Pradhan Marandi, a CISF official posted at Kahalgaon, in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, told the media that the family has received information that inclement weather continues at the site. “We are expecting to receive the body by Sunday, or Monday,” he said.

Relatives said the second brother, Prem Marandi, is also in CISF and is posted in Delhi. Their youngest brother is studying. Marandi, who was 34, also had three unmarried sisters, relatives said. They said the family was looking to get him married as well.

His brother said Marandi had joined the Army in 2001 and had got promotion up to the post of Lance Naik. He was planning to retire in the next couple of years, Pradhan Marandi said. Administration officials said they have got in touch with the family and full state honours will be accorded for the final journey once the body arrives.

