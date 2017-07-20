‘He called cab because last Metro had left, driver overpowered him’

Family of the doctor at Preet Vihar police station, Wednesday. Amit Mehra Family of the doctor at Preet Vihar police station, Wednesday. Amit Mehra

The safe recovery of Dr Srikanth Goud from Meerut came as a huge relief to his family, which had been on the edge since he was kidnapped. His uncle, who arrived from Telangana, told The Indian Express: “We had been struggling since the last two weeks. His parents, who are in Telangana, and I spoke to him on the phone. He told us he is fine and will be back home soon,” said his uncle, Dr A Narayan Goud, outside Preet Vihar police station. He said that he was informed about his nephew’s kidnapping on July 8. “I reached Delhi the same day. I am thankful to the police,” he said. Srikanth’s roommate Dr Hemant told The Indian Express that they live at a rented flat in Gautam Nagar.

“I had a night shift on July 6. The next day, I got to know from his colleague that he is missing. I also called his phone but got no response. We approached Preet Vihar police station, where a lawyer from Ola met us. We found that he had been kidnapped and the caller was demanding money via Ola’s customer care,” said Hemant. Srikanth’s colleague Dr Subbarao said that they had returned from a party on July 6. “I dropped him outside Preet Vihar Metro station. But since the last Metro had already left, he booked a cab,” said Dr Subbarao.

Police said that after taking the cab, Srikanth was overpowered by the driver and was taken to an undisclosed location. The accused then called Ola’s customer care and demanded money for his release. The accused also sent videos of Srikanth to Ola, police said. According to his family, Srikanth has three sisters. His father is a farmer and his mother is a homemaker. He had pursued MBBS from China.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App