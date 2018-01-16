HCS (judicial) paper leak: Prime accused Sunita got SIM cards from tea vendor and auto driver to cover her tracks

Balwinder, Sunita and her friend Sushila are the prime accused in the case that is being probed by SIT that has been constituted by the High Court. (Representational image/Thinkstock) Balwinder, Sunita and her friend Sushila are the prime accused in the case that is being probed by SIT that has been constituted by the High Court. (Representational image/Thinkstock)

A volunteer at a temple, a SIM card provider and an autorickshaw driver were all duped by Sunita, the accused candidate in the paper leak case of Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) preliminary examination, to maintain her “intimate relationship” with the former High Court Registrar (Recruitment), Balwinder Kumar Sharma, and conceal their secret phone communications.

Balwinder, Sunita and her friend Sushila are the prime accused in the case that is being probed by SIT that has been constituted by the High Court. Balwinder is accused of leaking the paper to Sunita, who in turn shared it with Sushila. The three accused have been arrested. The paper leak was exposed when a writ petition was filed in the High Court last August, seeking registration of FIR in the matter.

The Special Investigation Team has mentioned in the chargesheet that Sunita, first through her roommate and friend Ayushi, got a SIM card registered in the name of an employee of a telecom service provider. The Jio employee (who has quit the job since) told the police that he had only given her the SIM in his name because he wanted “to help her as she was a student”. The SIM was given to Balwinder by Sunita. Then, for her own use, Sunita also got a secret SIM card. But, investigation has revealed that the same was also registered in the name of a tea and meal provider at a temple.

Naresh Sharma, whose house adjoins the temple at Sector 18, told investigators that he used to serve tea and meal to the guests staying at the temple and there he came in contact with Sunita, who also stayed there for sometime. Naresh told the police that Sunita continuously requested him to procure a SIM for her while claiming that she did not have a Chandigarh-based ID for it. On her repeated requests, on January 18, 2017, he, along with Sunita, went to a mobile shop at the Sector 22 market and bought a JIO SIM in his name and gave it to her “in good faith”.

During investigation, SIT has also learnt that Sunita was in touch with Virender Kumar, an autorickshaw driver registered on the Jugnoo application. Virender told the police that Sunita used his auto to commute from the temple to the Jurist Academy at Sector 24 and sometimes to other places.

According to the chargesheet, Sunita promised Virender that he would get her a peon’s job in the High Court and even made him apply for it. Using that as leverage, she got one SIM card even from him. Virender had registered it in the name of his friend.

Virender also said that Sunita used to send tiffin box and fruits through him to Balwinder’s home at Sector 24 as well as his High Court office and once he went to his residence, where the then registrar spoke to Sunita for at least 10-15 minutes using Virender’s cellphone.

SIT has even mentioned in the chargesheet that Ayushi had also taken two SIM cards from Virender, registered in his name, and one of them was put in a small mobile phone set. The phone was given to Balwinder at his residence.

The chargesheet also revealed that the police had extensively used the information provided by UBER and OLA cab service providers to match and trace the movements of Balwinder and Sunita.

