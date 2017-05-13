HCS cadre officials strength to be increased, says Haryana CM Manohar Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said his government will increase the number of Haryana Civil Services (HCS) cadre officials to 300 from 212 at present. He also said that he had accorded approval to utilise the services of an educated youth under the Saksham Yuva Scheme at the helpdesks set up at sub divisional level so as to assist the citizens.

Addressing the general body meeting of the HCS (Ex) Officers Association here, the chief minister said the state government was actively considering the matter of providing the facility of peon at the homes of to the HCS officers. He also unveiled the Association’s logo ‘Satyanishtha, Utkrishtta and Pratishtha’. He appreciated the logo and said that it gives the message to serve with more dedication and commitment.

The chief minister said that in a democratic system, it is the responsibility of the officers to ensure the effective implementation of various welfare schemes and programmes of the state government at the grass roots level. He said that though the government employee worked for eight hours in a day, yet in democracy, the public representatives and the officers have to remain available for 24 hours.

He said that we all should take pledge to work in the interest of society, state and the country, adding that a young officer has more zeal and enthusiasm to perform better.

While referring to the ambitious ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ programme, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts made by the state government for the successful implementation of this programme in the state.

As a result, the sex ratio in the state has increased considerably, he added. The chief minister said that the state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards corruption.

He exhorted the officers to spare time to meet the public and give them patient hearing so that their faith in the functioning of the state government could be further increased. He said that a special cleanliness drive would be carried out in the state on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5 to make the street and towns clean.

Khattar asked the officers to take initiative to provide 100 hours employment to the educated unemployed youth under the ‘Saksham’ scheme. For this, the youth would be provided monthly honorarium of Rs 9,000 and Rs 7,500, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now