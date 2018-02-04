HC to Madhya Pradesh: ‘Protect those involved in exhibition of Padmaavat’

High Court asking the state government to provide adequate police protection and support to persons involved in the exhibition and distribution of the film. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) High Court asking the state government to provide adequate police protection and support to persons involved in the exhibition and distribution of the film. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Chances of the release of Padmaavat in Madhya Pradesh, one of the few states where it is yet to be screened, brightened on Saturday with the Madhya Pradesh High Court asking the state government to provide adequate police protection and support to persons involved in the exhibition and distribution of the film and to viewers and to ensure that no persons, groups or protesters will carry firearms or other articles capable of causing injury or damage or destruction of property situated within 200 metre radius of cinema halls and multiplexes.

Vicom 18 Private Media Private Limited, the producer company, had moved the high court against inaction of the state government in not providing adequate security for exhibition of Padmaavat despite repeated requests and reminders by cinema owners and distributors.

A counsel for the state government argued that the petition was not maintainable because the apex court had already granted relief sought by the petitioner and the state government had already provided adequate security. Central Circuit Cine Association, one of the respondents, said it was incurring losses due to non-release of the film. The high court listed the matter for hearing in the week commencing February 26.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App