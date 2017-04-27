HC suspends sentence of MCOCA convict: ‘Identification by tracer dog is weak evidence’

Justice A M Badar, who was hearing the appeal, after perusing reports and evidence on record said the conviction was based on evidence of dog trainer and panch witness. (Representational Image) Justice A M Badar, who was hearing the appeal, after perusing reports and evidence on record said the conviction was based on evidence of dog trainer and panch witness. (Representational Image)

Observing that a dog tracking evidence is the weakest form of evidence, the Bombay High Court suspended the 10-year sentence of a convict under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

In a case of attempt to murder and armed robbery, Dnyaneshwar Ambhore had been convicted, based on identification by a tracer dog and the subsequent corroboration by the dog trainer.

It was submitted that Ambhore was arrested after a tracer dog barked at him after smelling a shirt left at the scene of crime.

The accused was arrested last year in a case of robbery at a jewellery shop in Bhosari, Pune. According to the prosecution, four people had robbed Solanki Jewellers and had caused grievous injury to the shop owner using firearms.

While two of the robbers were apprehended immediately, two others, including Ambhore, allegedly fled the spot after committing the crime.

He was later arrested for attempt to murder, dacoity of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of MCOCA. He approached the High Court after the special court in Pune convicted him.

The advocate for the convict informed the court that the conviction was solely based on his identification by a tracer dog and that there was no evidence presented by the prosecution to demonstrate any unlawful activity.

Justice A M Badar, who was hearing the appeal, after perusing the reports and evidence on record said the conviction was mainly based on the evidence of the dog trainer and panch witness.

He said, “Evidence is to the effect that police had seized one shirt and after smelling that shirt, tracer dog barked on him.”

Dissatisfied with the evidence produced, the court said, “It is well settled that dog tracking evidence is the weakest form of evidence. Prima facie it does not appear that there is other corroborating evidence.”

“From where the shirt alleged to be that of the applicant (Ambhore) seized is also not properly explained in the evidence of the prosecution. It does not appear that the said shirt was left at the scene of occurrence by the applicant.”

The court suspended the sentence of imprisonment and directed that Ambhore be released on bail.

radhika.ramaswamy@expressindia.com

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now