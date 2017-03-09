Ramanuja birth anniversay: Tamil Nadu told to arrange for celebrations

The Madras HC on Thursday directed the state government to make proper arrangements for smooth conduct of 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanuja Acharya. (Source: Representational Image) The Madras HC on Thursday directed the state government to make proper arrangements for smooth conduct of 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanuja Acharya. (Source: Representational Image)

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to make proper arrangements for the smooth conduct of the 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanuja Acharya at his birth place Sriperumbudur. The bench of Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice M Sundar gave the directions while disposing of a plea filed by International Sri Vaishnava Ramanuja Samrajaya Sabha represented by its Secretary Swami Govinda Ramanuja Dasa.

“The respondent authorities (are) to look into the matter and make proper arrangements for smooth conduct of the function and provide for safety measures taking into consideration the participation of large number of devotees,” the bench said disposing of the plea.

The petitioner had submitted to the bench that a 10-day festival is slated to be held at Sriperumbudur, the birth place of Sri Ramanuja Acharya to celebrate his 1000th birthday anniversary from April 22 to May 1.

He further pointed out that the Vaishavite saint has millions of followers, not only in India but across the globe, and preparations are being made across the country and around the world for his birth anniversary celebrations.

The petitioner alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has made no arrangement to facilitate the celebration and sought a direction both to the state government and the local administration in this regard as it is expected that lakhs of devotees would be participating in the event.

The petitioner submitted he had already written to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell last September seeking safety arrangements for holding the celebrations.

Though the CM’s Cell had forwarded it to district authorities, unfortunately no action has been taken till date, the petitioner alleged.

