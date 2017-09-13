HC seeks report from Haryana on cows transported to other states

The directions have come in the High Court’s suo motu cognizance litigation for effective implementation of the Act which also prohibits the export of cows for purposes of slaughter. The directions have come in the High Court’s suo motu cognizance litigation for effective implementation of the Act which also prohibits the export of cows for purposes of slaughter.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the Haryana government to submit a status report on the cows which have been transported to the places outside the state since the enactment of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, the law which prohibits cow slaughter in the state.

The division bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Amit Rawal has asked the government to file an affidavit containing the information about the places where the cows have been taken and whether they are still alive.

The directions have come in the High Court’s suo motu cognizance litigation for effective implementation of the Act which also prohibits the export of cows for purposes of slaughter.

“What is being projected before us is that you are exporting cows to places where it [slaughter] is permissible… A thing which is not directly permissible… why should that be done?” observed the division bench after a party to the case, Kurekshetra resident Renuka Chopra, informed it that cows were being transported for slaughter to neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh.

Alleging that the Haryana government was allowing the export of cows to gaushalas outside the state in violation of law, the public interest litigation had been initiated by Chopra in 2003 while seeking action against the officials involved in the alleged illegal transportation. The case was turned into a suo motu litigation by the High Court on February 1 this year and Chopra’s case was listed with the “court on its own motion” litigation in July.

“I have evidence that the cows are being exported and the government is allowing people to take cows outside the state for slaughter,” Chopra told the division bench during the hearing.

The counsels representing the Haryana government told the division bench that the state was not allowing any illegal transport of the cows. The division bench, while enquiring about the present status of the “exported” cows, asked the government to submit the affidavit on October 4 on the matter.

