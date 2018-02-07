HC running with a third of judges, Karnataka CM writes to PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the Centre’s intervention in the appointment of judges to Karnataka High Court (Express Photo/File) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the Centre’s intervention in the appointment of judges to Karnataka High Court (Express Photo/File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the Centre’s intervention in the appointment of judges to Karnataka High Court, which at present has only 25 of the sanctioned 62 judges. This comes a day after Karnataka Bar Council and the Advocates Association of Bangalore members launched an eight-day relay hunger strike outside the High Court premises to protest the vacancies.

“I am constrained to write this…to bring to your notice the appalling situation faced by the litigant public, lawyers and all those involved in the justice dispensation system due to the shortage of judges…’’ Siddaramaiah wrote. “The Karnataka high court is functioning at 38.70 per cent of its total strength. At present there are about 2,50,000 cases pending before Karnataka high court, Bengaluru as well as Dharwad and Kalburagi benches.”

Calling it a “matter of great concern”, Siddaramaiah stated that although more than 45 recommendations have been made by the Karnataka HC collegium since 2016, “we have not had more than 12 appointments”. Efforts to draw the attention of various stakeholders, including the PM and constitutional functionaries in charge of appointing judges through representations, have “fallen on deaf ears’’, he stated.

He also wrote that only two judges have been appointed since January 1, 2017 out of 150 judges appointed to 19 HCs across the country during this period.

Union minister and BJP MP from Bengaluru North, D V Sadananda Gowda, has also written to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and sought his intervention. Gowda, a former Law minister in the Modi government, met the protesters before writing: “The list of judges appointed to the high court (Karnataka) from January 1, 2017 till date is only two. Out of the sanctioned strength of 62 permanent/ additional judges only 17 permanent judges and 8 additional judges are working.”

Former PM and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda also met the protesting advocates Tuesday and assured them he will try and speak with the Prime Minister on this issue.

Senior advocate and former advocate general of Karnataka B V Acharya, who is among the protesters, said, “There are lakhs of cases pending in HC and given the number of vacancies, it could take 15 years for disposal of these cases.”

