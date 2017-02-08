HC reserves order on Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretary plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on an application filed by Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretary RK Nandal seeking deletion of his name from the petition challenging election of media baron Subhash Chandra and Union Minister Birender Singh to Rajya Sabha from Haryana.

Nandal was returning officer for Rajya Sabha polls held last year that were challenged by senior Supreme Court advocate R K Anand in the High Court.

Nandal has submitted that it is a well-settled law that no person other than the candidate who stood for elections can be made parties to the election petition.