HC Relief for Preeti Jain: Actor’s bail extended till June 7

THE APPEAL filed by actor and model Preeti Jain against her conviction by the trial court has been admitted by the Bombay High Court. The court has also granted her interim relief by extending the bail granted to her till June 7.

On April 28, Jain and two others were convicted for a conspiracy to kill film director Madhur Bhandarkar and sentenced to a three-year prison term. The trial court had suspended Jain’s sentence for four weeks to grant her time to approach the High Court.

In her appeal, Jain claimed she did not have financial resources to order a supari (contract killing) of Rs 75,000. She claimed her bank statement states she only had Rs 550 in her account 2005 when the alleged supari was given and had no “suspicious withdrawals”. She also said in her appeal that none of the 51 witnesses examined had seen her with her co-accused.

Her advocate Sujit Shelar told the court that the FIR was not recorded properly and the motive had not been proved.

In 2004, Jain had lodged an FIR at Versova police station against Bhandarkar alleging rape.

She had claimed that after promising her the main role in his film Page 3, Bhandarkar kept physical relations with her but did not give her any part.

The police filed a B-summary report to close the case. The prosecution had claimed during the trial that Jain had plotted to kill Bhandarkar in revenge.

