HC refuses to stay repatriation of ED deputy director Gurnam Singh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday refused to stay repatriation of Gurnam Singh, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Chandigarh, who has reportedly been involved in investigating a Rs 6,000-crore drug and money laundering racket in Punjab.

Hearing an application moved by a Chandigarh-based human rights organisation Lawyers For Human Rights International (LFHI), the special division bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Sudip Ahluwalia expressed that the court is already monitoring the probe. The court further said that already ED’s Deputy Director Niranjan Singh is involved in the probe and in case the LFHI at any point of time feels that there is a need to issue some specific directions, it can approach the court.

Also, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain gave an assurance to the court that the government would try to adjust Gurnam at Chandigarh Central Forensic Laboratory till his retirement in November this year.