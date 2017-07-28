HC raps Thane civic body for ‘blindly’ issuing OCs without basic amenities

The high court had then too restrained the TMC from granting commencement and occupation certificates for any new constructions along the Ghodbunder road. (File Photo) The high court had then too restrained the TMC from granting commencement and occupation certificates for any new constructions along the Ghodbunder road. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Friday pulled up the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for “blindly” granting occupation certificates for new constructions, when it was not even in a position to provide a basic amenity like regular water supply. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar refused to vacate a temporary stay granted by it in May this year on new constructions on the Ghodbunder road in Thane district over the issue of inadequate water supply to residential colonies in the area. The high court had then too restrained the TMC from granting commencement and occupation certificates for any new constructions along the Ghodbunder road.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Thane resident Mangesh Shelar complaining about abrupt cuts of water supply to various areas along the road. “The corporation is blindly issuing occupation certificates in the name of development. We know development is important, but at the same time basic amenities like water is also a must. What is the point of living in towers without water supply?” Chief Justice Chellur said. The court directed the Thane civic body to compile data of all buildings that have been constructed in the district in the past five years, how many of them got water supply and how many do not. “Compile and submit this data in three weeks. We want to be satisfied first, only then we will consider lifting the stay (on new constructions),” the court said.

