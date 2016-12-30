HC orders probe into J&K minister’s trust land

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday ordered revenue and forest departments to look into the ownership of land on which a state minister’s trust has constructed buildings for educational institutes. The order came after activist Ankur Sharma filed a public interest litigation alleging that BJP minister Abdul Gani Kohli and his kin were running the institutes on forest land.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner had earlier submitted a report that two revenue officials had prepared saying that the institutes stood on Khasra no 264, which is marked as state land in Chhani Rama area. Kohli’s family-run trust had never mentioned Khasra No. 264 while seeking permissions to set up educational institutes. It had said that their land falls under Khasra no 356 which, according to Divisional Forest Officer, was forest land.

The court said that the conflicting reports seem to have been filed to create confusion. It added that demarcation of the land be done within four weeks to ascertain the ownership.