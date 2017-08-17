HC notice to Punjab govt on truck union ban

Over 90,000 trucks had gone on a protest last month and stayed off the roads for a day against the government decision to disband over 134 truck unions in the state. Over 90,000 trucks had gone on a protest last month and stayed off the roads for a day against the government decision to disband over 134 truck unions in the state.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Punjab government over a petition challenging the state government’s decision to ban truck unions in the state. All Punjab Truck Operators Union had last week moved the High Court seeking quashing of the government notification on the proposed ban.

During hearing of the case before the single bench of Justice Rajan Gupta, Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda termed the petition premature saying the government by the notification dated July 24 has only issued draft rules for which the government has invited suggestions and objections during a period of 30 days.

The union in a civil writ petition before the High Court has said that the government’s decision to disband truck unions has adversely affected the work of truck drivers and the business of transportation. “In case the decision by the government is not withdrawn, it will lead to unemployment of about 6,12,000 persons who are directly involved in this business as drivers, cleaners, mechanics and owners of the trucks,” the plea said.

Over 90,000 trucks had gone on a protest last month and stayed off the roads for a day against the government decision to disband over 134 truck unions in the state. According to an estimate, over 93,000 trucks in state are affiliated to various unions.

In July, the Punjab government had approved the Punjab Goods Carriages (Regulation and Prevention of Cartelisation Rules), 2017, that prohibit the truck operators from forming cartels or unions in the state. The notification issued by the Transport department said the government “is desirous of regulating the operations of goods carriages of all types with the object of bringing an end to the cartelisation and consequent exploitation of consignors and consignees of goods by such formal or informal unions” including the truck unions.

“80 per cent of the trucks out of total of 93,000 trucks attached to the unions are of those persons who have no other source of income and are fully dependent upon the trucks attached with the union,” the truck operators union argued while seeking directions to restrain the government from meddling in the business of truck unions and quashing of the notification.

