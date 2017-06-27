HC judge offered flat in Mumbai may not get it

Bombay High Court (File Photo) Bombay High Court (File Photo)

A senior judge who was offered an apartment in a high-rise proposed to be built for Bombay High Court judges in Oshiwara may now lose his membership. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) — which is to build the highrise — has kept the membership it granted to Justice Abhay Thipsay in abeyance after it found that he owned a share in an ancestral property. MHADA officials said this had been “overlooked” while granting the membership. A proposal for its rejection is now being formulated, sources said.

Confirming that he had received an intimation from MHADA regarding the stay, Justice Thipsay said: “While submitting my application, I had disclosed to MHADA and the promoters about the inheritance of 25 per cent stake in an ancestral property in Khar, which was originally owned by my mother. After her death, the property came to be devolved upon me, my father, and my three siblings. After my father’s death, his undivided share was also devolved upon me and the siblings.”

“My share in the property has neither been identified or defined,” he said, adding that this was disclosed in the application.

