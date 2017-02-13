Calcutta HC judge Karnan fails to appear in court, SC defers case by 3 weeks

Supreme Court. (File Photo) Supreme Court. (File Photo)

Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan failed to appear in the Supreme Court on Monday in connection with suo motu contempt proceedings. The court deferred the proceedings in the case by three weeks as neither Karnan nor his lawyer appeared before it. “We are not aware of reasons for his non-appearance. We, therefore, refrain from proceeding with the matter,” the court said.

The apex court, however, took on record a letter written by Justice Karnan to Registrar General of apex court in which he alleged victimisation for being a Dalit.

For the first time, the Supreme Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against a high court judge for writing letters, levelling allegations of corruption against several sitting and retired apex court and high court judges.

A fortnight ago, Justice Karnan had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take action against what he described as “high corruption at the judiciary”. In his letter dated January 23, the judge furnished “an initial list of corrupt judges”, and named 20 judges of Supreme Court and high courts.