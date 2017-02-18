Bombay HC issues showcause to Google, YouTube for uploading video of ‘sting’ on its judge

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued showcause notices to Google and YouTube over a video of court proceedings uploaded on the search engine and the website. The court also directed YouTube to immediately remove the video, which claims to be a ‘sting operation’ on a judge.

A division bench of Justice AS Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai was hearing a petition filed by the Bombay Bar Association seeking contempt action to be initiated against the persons who recorded and uploaded the video on YouTube, levelling allegations of corruption against Justice SJ Kathawala of the High Court.

Watch what else is in the news

The court ordered the Union Government to ensure that its orders are implemented. “Under the IT Act, the Union government is not powerless. The Union government shall ensure that our order is implemented. We would like to hear the government’s stance, since this is not the first time such things are happening,” said Justice Oka. The High Court said that such videos should not be allowed to be uploaded on such platforms.

The court also issued contempt notices against the persons involved in uploading the video. The Court said that it would decide about the proceedings against an advocate involved in the case on February 22, 2017.

“The 38-minute video uploaded last week copies the format of a news channel and shows a person acting as anchor and taking interviews of several persons, including a lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, and makes scandalous remarks against the judges of this high court,” said Rafiq Dada, the senior counsel appearing for the petitioner. Advocate General Rohit Deo had given consent to initiate contempt action against ten persons, but refused to give consent to initiate action against YouTube. Dada sought the court to take suo motu cognizance of the issue.

The court, after hearing the arguments, said the video had to be removed first. “Considering the scandalous and contemptuous nature of the video, we are inclined to order the respondents to forthwith remove the offending videos,” the court said. “We are issuing show cause notice to respondents 11 to 14 (YouTube and Google) and seeking their response as to why proceedings under contempt of court should not be initiated against them. The respondents shall file their replies by March 24,” Justice Oka ordered.

Referring to the interview apparently conducted by an anchor, the court said, “It is contemptuous and makes scandalous allegations against a judge of this court.” The court further issued notice of contempt against Rishi Pandit, involved in anchoring the show in the video, Gopal Shetye, who shot the court proceedings, and a few others who were seen giving interviews in the video.

According to the court, “What was said by them tends to lower the authority of the court and interferes with the due course of judicial proceedings,” said the Bench. After the video surfaced, the High Court issued a ban on carrying mobile phones or any electronic recording devices inside the courtrooms.