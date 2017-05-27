HC issues notice to Centre & Punjab on PIL

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and the Punjab government on a public interest litigation filed by Sehajdhari Sikh Party (SSP), where it challenged the “constitutional validity” of the Sikh Gurdwara Amendment Act, 2016, enacted by the Parliament last year which barred Sehajdhari Sikhs from voting in the SGPC elections. Justice Mahesh Grover of the High Court issued notice to the Centre and state governments for August 10 on a petition filed by the SSP chief, Dr Paramjeet Singh Ranu.

Dr Ranu said specific liberty was granted by the Supreme Court to the SSP to challenge the constitutional validity of the amendment Act, 2016, while disposing of the special leave petition filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Ranu alleged: “Neither proper facts nor figures were placed before the competent authority, home minister, to take such a drastic step just to further the political cause of ally NDA partner Akali Dal Badal.”

