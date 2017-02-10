Bhangar agitation: HC pulls up government for not sending bullet for ballistic examination

Even though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has throughout maintained that the Bhangar agitation was based on a “false campaign” and police weren’t involved in the firing (Representational Image) Even though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has throughout maintained that the Bhangar agitation was based on a “false campaign” and police weren’t involved in the firing (Representational Image)

Even though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has throughout maintained that the Bhangar agitation was based on a “false campaign” and police weren’t involved in the firing that claimed two lives, a question posed by the Calcutta High Court is now weighing heavily on the state government — why did no one collect the bullet for ballistic examination? On Wednesday, the Calcutta HC had directed the investigating officer to be present during the next hearing along with the case diary. Justice Joymala Bagchi also said that the court would now monitor the CID investigation of the January 17 Bhangar agitation.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi asked state lawyer Subhoprata Dutta if the bullet that killed one of the victims had been recovered. On hearing that it had not, and that it was still with the autopsy surgeon, the judge asked, “What will he do with the bullet? Almost one month has passed and none has bothered to collect the bullet. The bullet needs to be sent for ballistic examination, which you have not done yet. This isn’t good. I will monitor the investigation myself.” The court also asked why a counter case of “unlawful assembly” hadn’t been registered if the police claimed that they hadn’t fired, and “what is the truth” regarding who had fired the fatal shot.

State government officials claimed that the investigation into the Bhangar agitation had time and again been hampered by continuing tension in the villages and Mamata’s orders that the villagers not be antagonised in any way. “We are unable to enter the villages. We can walk on the roads, but if we try and enter, the villagers threaten to start agitating again and our priority is to ensure that we don’t trigger any further violence,” said a senior police officer.

Officials further said that even though the state government had assured villagers that “the will the people” will be followed and no project will be undertaken, “outsiders” are continuing to “inflame tensions and attempting to build a movement”. The official, without taking any names, articulated that the matter was now “political” and investigation agencies, hot on the trails of senior functionary of CPI(ML) Red Star Alik Chakraborty, still visit the villages “almost every day”. Chakraborty’s name is in the FIR lodged by state police on alleged charges of inciting violence in Bhangar over setting up of a power grid sub-station.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd