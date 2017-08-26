HC fumes at cop-out, seeks names of cops who turned tail

Policemen escort Panchkula DC Gauri Prashar Joshi away from the rampaging Dera followers in Panchkula Friday. (Jasbir Malhi) Policemen escort Panchkula DC Gauri Prashar Joshi away from the rampaging Dera followers in Panchkula Friday. (Jasbir Malhi)

Asserting it will not succumb to any pressure, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has constituted a full bench to monitor the prevailing situation in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, said on Friday said any officer found guilty of dereliction of duty would be sternly dealt with and sought the names of police officers who allegedly were seen running away from the incidents of violence in Panchkula on Friday afternoon.

The full bench of acting Chief Justice S S Saron, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Avneesh Jhingan has also sought details of all the assets and properties of Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Sauda, which had given an undertaking in the court on Thursday that its followers would maintain peace at all costs, and said it would be recover the costs of the damaged public and private property from “whosoever has been instigating and inciting the crowd that has gathered to commit these acts of arson and violence”.

“We must send a clear message that law and order must prevail. We are not going to succumb to any pressure. We will not back out any any cost,” observed the bench. “The property belongs to nation and it cannot be allowed to be damaged.”

The HC said the police officers must perform their duties and there should be no lapse on their part. “They should be unrelenting in performing their duties at this critical hour. Any officers found wanting will be sternly dealt with,” it said.

The HC has sought complete status reports on law and order situation from the police administration of each district in the two states and asked the advocate generals of both the states to submit it in court on Saturday. At the morning hearing on Friday, Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan told the HC bench that evacuation of crowds from Sector 1 to 21 of Panchkula had been carried out, except in a park in Sector 5 and in the ‘Nam Charcha Ghar’ in Sector 23. The HC bench asked, “What is the blueprint you have chalked out to disperse them? That is the critical point.”

The HC also made it clear that the security forces must not shy away from using any weapon to deal with bad elements and noted there would be serious consequences if anything untoward happens. “The police and paramilitary forces would have a free hand to deal with the situation, wherever and whenever required,” it said in the interim order issued in the morning. “In case anybody indulges in any kind of violence, arson, loot, etc., he or they should be dealt with firmly by use of force, if necessary.”

The HC also issued a direction to politicians, social workers, spiritual and religious leaders to not make any provocative speech or statement, which may affect the public order. “In case any politician or anybody else including ministers interfere in the enforcement of law, FIR be registered against him/them. In case of failure on the part of the police officer to register an FIR, similar action would be called against them.”

The HC has also asked the police to make arrangements for videography of every moment of the untoward situation.

Order of the day

– Hoping for a ‘pro-active and responsible role’ by the media, the HC said it had so far played a positive role by not airing any provocative statements.

– HC ordered round-the-clock security for all judicial officers or judges at Panchkula forthwith

