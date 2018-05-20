HC directs Punjab DGP to contact Kerala police chief for info on body cameras

With a number of NDPS cases turning out to be suspected drug planting by the police, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab DGP to personally contact DGP Kerala or any other senior police officer of Kerala to obtain information regarding the body cameras used by the police there. The court has said the provision of body cameras had become necessary to ensure “to ensure that innocent persons are not implicated falsely”.

The police, in pursuance of the court orders, had earlier contacted the Delhi, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka Police for information related to the body-worn cameras. While Delhi Police has sent documents related to the cameras, the DGP Kerala is yet to respond to the Punjab Police’s letter seeking the information.

“The DGP, Punjab, would telephonically contact the DGP Kerala or any other senior police officer of Kerala and obtain information with regard to body cameras provided to patrolling parties and other police personnel in Kerala. The DGP would then file an affidavit as to the information obtained,” the High Court has said in the order.

The High Court has also directed the Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation that there should be no extension of time after May 21 for inviting bids for installation of CCTV cameras at the police stations in Punjab. Two bids have been already received for installation and maintenance of CCTV cameras at 434 police stations in Punjab.

Haryana DGP has also been asked to respond to the court’s query as to why the patrolling parties should not be provided with body cameras to ensure that false cases are not registered against people, especially under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

