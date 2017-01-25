HC directs Government to introduce bio-metric attendace system in hospitals

Madras High Court bench here on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to put in place the bio metric attendance system for the doctors in all the Government hospitals within four months. (Representational Image) Madras High Court bench here on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to put in place the bio metric attendance system for the doctors in all the Government hospitals within four months. (Representational Image)

Madras High Court bench here on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to put in place the bio metric attendance system for the doctors in all the Government hospitals within four months. Justices A Selvam and Kalaiyarasan gave the direction on a PIL filed by Anandha Raj, an advocate, who sought the state health department to implement bio metric attendance system following press reports that the staff members including the doctors were coming late to hospitals.

Patients were affected due to this and it was necessary to introduce bio metric attendance so that the doctors worked as per schedule, court said.