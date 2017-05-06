HC direction to PP to improve ‘communication skills’ of prison authorities

Madras High Court (File Photo) Madras High Court (File Photo)

The Madras High Court on Saturday orally directed the state public prosecutor to “improve communication skills” of prison authorities enabling them to implement court orders immediately in case of any emergency. Friday, the court had quashed an FIR filed against a group of supporters of Naam Tamizhar Katchi which had staged a protest against the opening of a TASMAC Indian-Made Foreign liquor shop in a residential area at Thirumullaivoil in Chennai.

Observing that the protesters were justified in their agitation as there was a hurry in opening the liquor shop in the residential area, the bench ordered the release of all those arrested in the case by 6 PM Friday. The bench gave its order while adjudicating the bail pleas of one Prasanna and 20 others, arrested for their recent protest against opening of the liquor outlet.

A petition was filed by Prasanna’s wife stating that his mother had died and sought parole for him on May 3. As there was no time to hear the plea, the division bench, comprising Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice V Parthiban, had directed the state public prosecutor to inform prison authorities through phone and release him the same day.

But the prison authorities despite being informed over phone did not release him for want of written communication as per the prison manual.This was again mentioned before the court in the morning yesterday by senior counsel for Prasanna. The bench immediately directed the PP to inform prison authorities to release the prisoner. It also directed him to inform the bench whether the prisoner was released or not within an hour and further directed the Prison authority to be present on Saturday.

When the matter came up on Saturday, the public prosecutor informed the court that Prasanna was released at 11.30 AM on Friday. He also informed the court that the Deputy Superintendent of Prisons was also present before the Court. The public prosecutor on behalf of the Jail authority tendered an apology.

The bench then directed the PP to “improve communication skills” of prison authorities enabling them to implement court orders immediately in case of any emergency. While referring to the election manifesto released by the ruling AIADMK at the time of assembly elections last year that prohibition would be enforced in a phased manner, the bench asked the PP why total prohibition should not be imposed as in other states like Gujarat and Bihar.

