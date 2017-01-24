HC defers hearing on Zakir Naik NGO

The hearing on a plea filed by the Islamic Research Foundation, the NGO headed by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, against the ban imposed on it by the Union Home Ministry was adjourned on Monday. The matter was posted for February 1 after “traffic snarls” caused due to the Republic Day rehearsals prevented relevant records to be produced before the court.

The NGO had approached the high court earlier this month against the November 17, 2016 decision of the central government to impose an immediate five-year ban on the outfit under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The MHA had also frozen the NGO’s accounts under the FCRA.

The court had issued a notice and asked the MHA to bring the relevant records which formed the basis for the decision.

The documents could not be produced before the bench, and the MHA sought an adjournment claiming that “traffic restrictions” due to Republic Day rehearsals prevented the documents from being brought to court.