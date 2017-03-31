HC cracks whip on mining in Uttarakhand

After its landmark judgment declaring two rivers — Ganga and Yamuna — as living entities, the Uttarakand High Court has cracked a whip against mining activities in the state and set-up a high-powered committee to look into the ongoing operations. The panel has been told to submit its report within four months on whether the ongoing mining operations can be permitted or are required to be stopped.

The court has ordered that till the interim report is received, there shall be a complete ban on mining activities including in forest areas, rivers, rivulets and streams.

The 229-page order, passed by a division benching comprising Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Shudhansu Dhulia, on a PIL filed by Naveen Chandra Pant and others, said that sufficient material has come on record about irreversible damage to the mountain range’s environment integrity and ecology.

“Yet, we are of the considered view that additional material is required to be collected now by appointing a high-powered committee, which shall go into the entire gamut with regard to the vital issue as to whether the mining activity should at all be permitted in Uttarakhand now/presently as well as in future,” it said.

The bench also asked the panel to see whether the existing mining can be permitted on the principle of “sustainable development” by imposing stringent conditions. The panel has been tasked to fix the responsibility of the persons responsible for causing degradation.

