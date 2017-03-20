Hazrat Nizamuddin clerics, who went missing in Pakistan, return home

Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami of Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah had gone missing in Pakistan (Source: ANI) Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami of Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah had gone missing in Pakistan (Source: ANI)

The two Indian clerics of Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, who went missing from Karachi, on Monday reached back to Delhi. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had informed about their safe arrival yesterday on her Twitter handle.

Earlier On Saturday, it was reported that Syed Asif Nizami, head priest (Sajjadanashin) of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi, and his nephew Syed Nazim Nizami were in custody of Pakistan’s intelligence agency over their alleged links with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). According to reports, both were offloaded from Karachi-bound Shaheen Airlines on March 14 at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

Delhi: The two Hazrat Nizamuddin clerics who had gone missing in Pakistan, return to India pic.twitter.com/Yf4teR2k73 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 20, 2017

The latest development comes after the Pakistan government conveyed to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad that they have been “traced and have reached Karachi”. Swaraj had earlier spoke to Pakistan PM’s adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz regarding the issue and sought his help in tracing the two.

Asif Nizami had gone to Karachi on March 6 to meet his ailing 90-year old sister, and was accompanied by Nazim. On March 13, they had travelled to Lahore to pay tributes at Daata Darbar shrine, according to their family.

