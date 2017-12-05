Hawala trader Aslam Wani denied bail in Shabir Shah case

Hurriyat leader Shabir Shah (Express Photo) Hurriyat leader Shabir Shah (Express Photo)

A Delhi court has denied bail to alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani in a money laundering case involving separatist leader Shabir Shah. Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma dismissed the plea saying the allegations levelled against Wani were serious.

The court also considered the arguments by the ED’s special public prosecutor N K Matta, who had said the only link to unearth the terror conspiracy were Shah and Wani, both in judicial custody, and if granted the relief, Wani will “vanish and never be caught.” Wani’s lawyer M S Khan said a 2010 trial court judgment cleared Wani of terror funding charges, based on which the current case was lodged.

