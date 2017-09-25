Having a boyfriend doesn’t justify sexual assault on a woman: Bombay HC

Bombay High Court. (File) Bombay High Court. (File)

The Bombay High Court has said a woman may have a boyfriend but that does not authorise another man to sexually assault her. Justice A M Badar denied bail to a man convicted under the Prevention Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for repeatedly raping his minor niece in a last week HC order. The court rejected the convict’s victim-shaming attempt that the woman has had “two boyfriends with whom she had sexual relations”.

“A woman might be of easy virtue but that does not mean that all and sundry can take advantage of this fact. She has a right to say no,” Justice Badar said. The judge further added that even if a victim has two boyfriends, an individual is not authorised to commit penetrative sexual assault on her.

Badar pointed out the victim had not attained the age of consent at the time of the incident, saying “she has categorically stated in her cross examination that the applicant had repeatedly sexually assaulted her.”

The convict is a Nashik resident who was sentenced by a POCSO court in 2016 to a 10-year jail term. He later approached the court to seek bail stating he was the sole breadwinner for his family.

He had argued that the victim did not lodge an FIR at the time of the said incident. This proves the incident did not take place, he said.

Justice Badar, however, rejected his arguments and held that unavailability of another earning member in the family was not relevant ground for the suspension of the sentence. The judge denied him bail as he said the offence in question is a serious one and due trial has also proven the same.

