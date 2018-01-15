Have to restart reconciliation process with Pakistan: Mehbooba Mufti

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti and DGP S P Vaid decorate a cadet during the passing out parade at Talwara in Reasi Sunday. PTI J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti and DGP S P Vaid decorate a cadet during the passing out parade at Talwara in Reasi Sunday. PTI

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday reminded Pakistan about the promise its former President Pervez Musharraf had made to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to maintain peace along the borders and sought its help in ending bloodshed in the state. She went on to say that the people of the state were suffering because of the animosity between the two nations.

“We have to restart the reconciliation process with Pakistan and you have a bigger role in the process in Jammu and Kashmir,” she said, addressing the attestation-cum-passing out parade of 911 police recruits at the subsidiary police training centre in Talwara here. She expressed hope that the Pakistan government and its army would extend the hand of friendship to help end the bloodshed in the state. “Musharraf had made a promise to Vajpayee about maintaining peace along the borders, to stop infiltration of militants and not to use Pakistan soil against India,” she said. “We are not able to stop infiltration of militants completely. If we kill 200 militants, 200 others come. IED and suicide attacks add to our miseries,” she added.

The Chief Minister said she hoped that they understood it and “as Vajpayee used to say that we will address Kashmir on humanitarian grounds, Pakistan will extend its support to help end the bloodshed in the state”. She asked what was the reason for the confrontation. “A piece of land…. Help in saving the lives of the people. Use the money spent on fighting for the betterment of the people and give good hospitals, schools and roads so that we can also live in peace,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App