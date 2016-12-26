Have seen both pain and gain in 2016: Kiran Bedi

With only a few days left for the current year to come to a close, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday said she has loved this year of pain and gain. With only a few days left for the current year to come to a close, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday said she has loved this year of pain and gain.

In her twitter message, Bedi, who assumed charge as the Lt Governor of Puducherry on May 29, tweeted that she had "seen both pain and gain in abundance for prosperous Puducherry this year."

She also pointed out that she was “blessed to serve Puducherry and was fortunate to see solutions available and cooperative team.”

“All that is needed is team and field work with right intention,” the message said.

Bedi had been in the limelight since becoming the Lt Governor.

She had been on week-end visits to various parts of the Union Territory to see for herself the progress of work under ‘operation garbage’ and implementation of Swachh Bharat.

The former IPS officer would either go in her official car or by pedalling through the town and its suburbans to various pockets.

She has been preaching the need for “cleanest Puducherry and open defection free Puducherry.”

She had also launched the ‘Shramdhaan movement’ in various pockets and joining hands with the volunteers of various outfits she had engaged herself in removing the garbage from places like rural areas.

Of late, Bedi been bringing to focus the need for Puducherry adopting ‘cashless transaction.’

She had even held open house meetings with officials and staff of various departments of the territorial government recently, calling upon them to acquaint themselves with the nuances of digital banking and also train the people under their purview in their respective areas.

She has even gone on record, stating at a meeting, that “digital banking and cashless transactions aim at reducing corruption in government.”