Have received no complaint about attack on BJD MP Baijyat Panda: Cuttack Police

Few ruling BJD workers allegedly hurled stones and eggs at party MP Baijayant Panda at Mahanga area. No complaint has been registered yet. (File image) Few ruling BJD workers allegedly hurled stones and eggs at party MP Baijayant Panda at Mahanga area. No complaint has been registered yet. (File image)

A day after some ruling BJD workers allegedly hurled stones and eggs at party MP Baijayant Panda at Mahanga area, the Cuttack rural police on Wednesday said they have not received any complaint about the incident. “Since we have not received any complaint till now, we have not registered any case in this connection”, said Cuttack rural SP Madhav Chandra Sahu.

When asked as to whether police are going to take suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident where the elected MP from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency, who is also a senior leader of the ruling BJD, was attacked, Sahu replied in negative. “Neither have we received any complaint nor have we seen any video footage of the MP being attacked”, the SP said adding the situation, however, is under the scrutiny of the police.

Local Mahanga police when contacted said over phone that adequate police arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. “One section of armed police, 20 home guards and equal number of police officers, including two inspectors were deployed at the spot under the supervision of a DSP”, said Inspector In-Charge of Mahanga Police station, S S Parida.

A section of ruling BJD workers allegedly hurled stones and eggs at Panda on Tuesday when he was in Mahanga area to inaugurate a drinking water project funded by his MPLAD funds.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App