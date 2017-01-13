Have ordered frozen chicken for all units of Army: Manohar Parrikar

Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo) Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo)

Days after a video showing a BSF jawan alleging poor quality of food being served in border areas went viral, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar Thursday said that he personally monitors food being served to the Indian Army and has ordered “FSSAI-approved frozen chicken to all units”.

Asked about the BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s video post on the social media, Parrikar, who attended a defence and aerospace seminar at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, said, “I cannot say much because the BSF is under the home ministry. But for the last two years, for the Army, we have been continuously evaluating that whether satisfaction level for the food being served has increased or not. I am myself monitoring it.”

“The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in 2012-13 had made certain observations in a report and we are improving it. We have successfully supplied frozen chicken to 26 centres and now we have issued direction that in the next two years, FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India)-approved frozen chicken is supplied to all units. This will automatically improve the quality,” he added.