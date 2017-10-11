Have lost faith in PM Modi’s words, says Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare. (Express Photo: Oinam Anand) Social activist Anna Hazare. (Express Photo: Oinam Anand)

SOCIAL ACTIVIST Anna Hazare has reiterated his threat to launch an agitation in Delhi early next year against “Narendra Modi-led BJP government’s failure to rein in corruption”. In a press statement, Hazare said, “Due to the unwillingness of the Prime Minister to appoint Lokpal and Lokayuktas, while indulging in the rhetoric of corruption eradication, I have lost all faith in the PM’s words,” he added. He also expressed his “amusement on how the government, which didn’t appoint Lokpal and Lokayuktas in several years, managed to pass an amendment bill within three days, without even debating it in the Upper or the Lower houses of the Parliament”.

“This is a big betrayal of the people of this country. Looking at this, how will a citizen believe the Prime Minister when he asks them to make a commitment to eradicate corruption? How will they believe him? A report published by Forbes places India at the top of a list of corruption-affected countries in Asia. I have lost all faith in this Prime Minister’s words. I had hope in him, which is the reason I did not speak much about him. I only kept writing letters to him and kept reminding him of his promises,” stated Hazare.

“I’m going to launch an agitation in Delhi to apprise the people about these issues. It will happen in the last week of January or the first week of February,” he added.

