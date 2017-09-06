Have launched all schemes promised in 2017 Budget: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday claimed that he has implemented all the major schemes announced by his government in this year’s budget. “I am very happy that whatever schemes we announced in the budget in February, all of them have been made functional by September. There was a scheme of distributing e-tablets to college students, scheme to help farmers in fencing their fields…the Gyankunj scheme was there…schemes related to women…all have been made functional by us,” Rupani said at a programme to felicitate 41 best school teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

The function was also attended by Governor O P Kohli, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama among others.

Rupani also said that his government has given benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission to the government teachers and hiked the salaries of those who were appointed on fixed wages.With Assembly polls approaching, the state government had announced a budget which was full of populist schemes like distributing e-tablets to college-going students and smart-digital classes in schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Chudasama said that the state government was providing benefits to government school teachers that are not available to private school teachers. He, however, lamented over two lakh out of the total 10 lakh students failing in the board examinations. “Friends this is not expected (from you),” Chudasama said while suggesting the teachers to make more efforts to provide better quality of education to the students.

