Have devoted my blood and sweat for betterment of Railways, says Suresh Prabhu

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has offered to resign following the two derailments in the last four days. (File) Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has offered to resign following the two derailments in the last four days. (File)

In the wake of two train derailments in the last four days, Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has offered to tender his resignation. In a series of tweets, he said that he is deeply pained by the unfortunate accidents and that he has met the prime minister who has asked him to wait.

Taking to Twitter, Suresh Prabhu said, ““In less than three years as Minister, I have devoted my blood and sweat for the betterment of the Railways. Undr leadership of PM, tried 2 overcome decades of neglect thru systemic reforms in all areas leading 2 unprecedented investment& milestones. New India envisioned by PM deserves a Rlys which is efficient and modern. I promise that is the path, on which Rlys is progressing now. I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives. It has caused me deep anguish. I met the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon’ble PM has asked me to wait.”

In less than three years as Minister, I have devoted my blood and sweat for the betterment of the Railways (1/5) — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

Undr leadership of PM, tried 2 overcome decades of neglect thru systemic reforms in all areas leading 2 unprecedented investment& milestones — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

New India envisioned by PM deserves a Rlys which is efficient and modern. I promise that is the path, on which Rlys is progressing now (3/5) — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

I met the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon’ble PM has asked me to wait. (5/5) — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

On August 19, Kalinga Utkal Express derailed near Muzaffarnagar killing 22 people and injuring scores of passengers. In a second accident in less than a week, nine coaches of the Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auriaya injuring over 70 persons on Wednesday. Suresh Prabhu had ordered the Railway Board to conduct detailed inquiries in the accident. Earlier today, AK Mital, Chairman of Railway Board had also tendered his resignation to Prabhu.

A day after Utkal express derailed, the Congress lashed out at the minister asking him to take responsibility for the accident. The Congress claimed 27 major railway accidents have happened since May 2014, resulting in the death of 259 passengers. “The Railway Minister must own responsibility. Forget bullet trains, 27 train accidents have taken place since the Modi government took office. Every time there is an accident, the Railway authorities invent a fresh conspiracy to wash their hands of culpability, but facts speak otherwise,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala had said.

